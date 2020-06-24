Emissions Reduction Plan
NHS pledges to cut particulate pollution from fleet under new 10-year plan
National Health Service promises to cut air pollution from ambulances and other vehicles 20 per cent by 2024 as part of drive for better air quality
COP24: World Bank pledges $200bn in extra climate action funding
Pledge represents a doubling of its current five-year investment plans for low-carbon projects
EU will increase pledge to Paris Agreement, says Cañete
The EU will raise its Paris deal pledge to 45 per cent, a spokesperson for the European Commission told CHN
Reflections on 10 years of the Carbon Trust Standard
Carbon Trust chief executive Tom Delay looks back on a decade of business emissions reduction
The Clean Growth Strategy: Crispy on the outside raw in the middle
The government has underbaked the Clean Growth Strategy and must come back with stronger ambition, argues Labour's Alan Whitehead
Clean Growth Strategy: How will it impact investment in the low carbon economy?
The Clean Growth Strategy marks an important step forward for the UK's low carbon economy, but the extent to which it will increase private investment varies across sectors, argues the Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
Clean Growth Strategy puts government and green business on the same team
The Clean Growth Strategy could herald a new era of public-private collaboration
Does the Clean Growth Strategy ensure the UK will deliver on its climate targets?
New strategy still suggests shortfall in fourth and fifth carbon budgets - but ministers insist further policy detail, tech innovation and accounting 'flexibility' will be enough to get over the line
Clean Growth Strategy: At a glance
BusinessGreen brings together all the key points from the UK's ambitious new decarbonisation plan
Clean Growth Strategy: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green business, politicians, campaigners and experts on the new UK emissions reduction plan
The Clean Growth Strategy: What to expect
Support for innovation, backing for offshore wind, and a revamp of energy efficiency policy all expected to feature in sweeping new decarbonisation plan
What does a successful Clean Growth Strategy look like?
The upcoming emissions reduction plan needs to be fit for purpose, but it also needs to provide a strategic vision for the UK's post-Brexit economy
Businesses step up call for government to deliver Buildings Energy Infrastructure Programme
Lord Deben urges government to tackle 'market failure at its most pernicious', which threatens UK carbon targets
ClientEarth challenges government over Clean Growth Plan delay
Environmental law group raises possibility of legal action if government "continues to kick this can down the road"
Industrial strategy and clean growth must go hand-in-hand
The CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn argues the government's Industrial Strategy must deliver a clear and credible plan for slashing UK greenhouse gas emissions and driving clean growth
Vince Cable warns UK risks 'reversing' climate progress
Former Business Secretary warns UK government must reassert domestic and international climate commitments in face of climate scepticism and Brexit fears
Cash for low-carbon projects could dry up without clearer government agenda, investors warn
The UK is risking a slump in low-carbon investment, climate conscious investors warn
AkzoNobel paints picture of 'carbon neutral' future
Dutch paint and speciality chemicals firm pledges to go 100 per cent renewables-powered
Building a competitive low-carbon economy in 2030
Michelle Hubert of the CBI argues it is time for business and government to work together to accelerate the low carbon transition and excite the public about its possibilities
Scientists call for 'carbon law' to halve emissions every decade and foster innovation
International research team argue carbon roadmap and ambitious renewables rollout would see full decarbonisation by 2050
The Greenest Budget ever? Five crucial environmental policy moves to look out for in Spring Budget 2017
From solar tax hikes to emissions reduction plans, BusinessGreen takes look at the key environmental decisions for the Treasury ahead of this week's budget
MPs urge government to put decarbonisation 'mission' at heart of Industrial Strategy
Report calls for fundamental re-shaping of proposed Industrial Strategy and publication of Emissions Reduction Plan before the end of the month
Environmentalists unite, it is time to give the CBI what it wants
On synecdoches, extremism, emissions reductions plans, and the new alliance of environmentalists
CBI: New 'mindset' needed to deliver effective Emissions Reduction Plan
Employers' body sets out recommendations for a government decarbonisation plan that can bolster competitiveness while tackling climate risks