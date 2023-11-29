Elf Bar

UK watchdog bans Elfbar single-use vape adverts over 'misleading' recycling claims

Waste

UK watchdog bans Elfbar single-use vape adverts over 'misleading' recycling claims

Digital billboard and bus adverts for e-cigarette brand Elf Bar 'must not appear again in forms complained of' after Advertising Standards Authority rules environmental claims 'misleading'

clock 29 November 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Ørsted and Highview Power tout liquid air energy storage as offshore wind 'catalyst'

30 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

The climate theory of everything

30 November 2023 • 15 min read
03

'A vital first step': COP28 formally approves Loss and Damage Fund

30 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

COP28: More than 200 businesses back calls for global fossil fuels phase out pledge

29 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Clear positive trend': Government hails surging UK interest in heat pump grants

30 November 2023 • 4 min read