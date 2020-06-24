Electric car
EVs and hybrids accelerate past record market share
Demand for alternatively-fuelled vehicles soared again in October, as registrations for diesel cars plummeted
A patchwork of green transport schemes won't deliver deep decarbonisation
As everyone clammers for a cleaner, better, more efficient transport system Steve Nash, IMI Chief Executive calls for central government to take stock, take control and learn from best practice
The world's most sustainable car? Order book opens for 'fully-upgradable' EV
Three-wheeled Nobe 100 EV is fully recyclable and can even park 'vertically', its developer claims
Engenie to rollout 2,000 rapid EV charge points across UK with £35m investment
Electric car charging network aims to install more than 2,000 rapid charging points across UK over the next five years
Zenobe Energy offers £120m funding to power up EV fleet projects
Battery storage specialist offers funding support to fleet operators to help accelerate rollout of commercial electric buses and vans
Have global petrol and diesel car sales already peaked?
BNEF's latest electric vehicle forecast spells out a far more bullish future for electric trucks, and signposts a dire future for petroleum by 2040
And the car of the year is... electric
Kia e-Niro has become first electric vehicle to win What Car? Magazine's annual Car of the Year award
Carmakers criticise 'unrealistic' EU plan to slash vehicle emissions
Anger over intended 37.5 per cent cut for new cars but environmental groups say it is not enough
London and Edinburgh to trial self-driving buses and taxis
Government unveils winning bids for £25m Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Intelligent Mobility Fund
ScottishPower joins EV charging push as electric car sales surge
Renewables giant teams up with car dealership Arnold Clark to offer customers 'one-stop-shop' for EVs, charge points, and green power tariffs
Behind Uber's electric designs on London
The ridehailing giant has met regulatory barriers in some cities. Can converting its cars to EVs push past them?
Prepare for the electric surge
For taxi drivers, the range limits of EVs are more than offset by the potential fuel cost saving
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
Is 2018's electric vehicle sales slump just a bump in the road?
Latest SMMT figures show a slow start to 2018 for pure electric car sales - but is this a long term cause for concern or are consumers simply waiting for more models to hit the market?
Car and van makers toe the line on EU 2016 CO2 targets
European Environment Agency reports car and van manufacturers met emissions targets in 2016, but warns progress must continue to hit future goals
Canada charges EV infrastructure with $120m investment
Canadian government launches phase 2 of its ambitious project to get more EVs on the road
CES 2018: Record-breaking EVs, waterless washing machines, and recycled 'digital' gold
The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas once again featured a host of emerging clean technologies - BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the most eye-catching developments
Kia revs up electric vehicle push
South Korea's second largest car manufacturer Kia unveils plan to accelerate its move into the fast-expanding electric vehicle market