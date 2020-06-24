EIB
Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
European Investment Bank: 'We will stop financing fossil fuels'
Multilateral bank says world's 'most ambitious climate investment strategy' will unlock €1tr of climate action and environmental sustainable investment through to 2030
Governments and corporates urged to back Green Bond Pledge
Climate Bonds Initiative launches new campaign, as EIB confirms plan for $100m green bonds investment push
ING and European Investment Bank to invest €300m in green shipping projects
Two banks sign agreement to support projects in the European shipping sector, such as low carbon retrofitting of ships or developing new low emissions vessels