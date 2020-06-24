EEF
Brexit - It's the little things too
Make UK's Roz Bulleid warns complex regulatory changes on everything from chemicals to emissions trading could be rushed through as the Brexit deadline looms
Greg Clark insists UK can lead world in EVs as he defends clean growth ambition
Business Secretary expresses 'frustration' at Honda's decision to close Swindon car plant, as Corbyn touts Labour plans for 'large-scale' green investment
Raising the profile of UK remanufacturing
Sam Pentony argues the government's upcoming Resource and Waste Strategy has to start at the top of waste hierarchy and make room for remanufacturing
Green GB: Decarbonising while reindustrialising
EEF's Frank Aaskov argues rising energy prices for manufacturers need tackling in order to decarbonise UK industry
Councils call for ban on 'smorgasbord' of low grade plastics to boost recycling
Local Government Association urges manufacturers to stop using non-recyclable plastic in packaging
Could better resource efficiency plug the gap in the UK's carbon budgets?
Research from four universities and Green Alliance argues UK climate policy has ignored resource use, but better manufacturing and design could help the government meet upcoming carbon budgets
It's time for the government to make good on its Industrial Energy Efficiency Scheme promise
EEF's Brad Deane argues the government should properly streamline energy and carbon reporting requirements and focus on the real barrier to efficiency progress - long payback periods
Five known unknowns loom over UK energy and climate policy
EEF's Roz Bulleid argues that despite reams of new government strategy papers on environmental and green business issues, some important details remain unresolved
Network charging: All change!
Network reform may be a headache, but we must face it head on if our industries are to remain competitive, argues EEF's Dipali Raniga
Why many manufacturers are pleased by goverment's post-Brexit support for EU ecodesign standards
They may be loathed by the tabloids, but as Roz Bulleid of the EEF explains, there are plenty of reasons why many manufacturers don't want a sudden change to EU product rules
Business energy costs: Why we need to get it right for UK industry
EEF's Dipali Raniga argues energy prices for UK manufacturers must be competitive with EU nations
Energy in 3D
Dipali Raniga at EEF explores the three Ds of decarbonisation,decentralization, and digitalization
Industrial decarbonisation: Making it count
EEF's Claire Jakobsson argues the government's proposed Industrial Strategy needs to do more to demonstrate how low carbon opportunities can be realised
Manufacturers call for more government action to grow energy efficiency and demand side response
EEF says greater policy support could enable manufacturers to shave 14 per cent off electricity consumption by incentivising energy efficiency measures
How can manufacturers help deliver a cleaner, more flexible power system?
EEF's Richard Warren examines the potential role increased industrial energy efficiency and demand side response can play in providing secure electricity supplies