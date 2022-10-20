Editor's Choice

NZF recap: South Pole's Isabel Hagbrink

Net Zero Festival

South Pole's director of communications Isabel Hagbrink discussed carbon capture, offsets and nature

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF recap: BCG's Bas Sudmeijer

Net Zero Festival

BCG managing director and partner, Bas Sudmeijer, discusses how businesses can lead in the net zero transition

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF recap: Joanna Robinson from Carbon Intelligence

Net Zero Festival

Director of client services at sustainability consultancy discusses how to prepare company boardrooms for the net zero transition

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF recap: BCG's Diana Dimitrova and CDP's Dexter Galvin

Net Zero Festival

BCG's Diana Dimitrova and CDP's Dexter Galvin provide an overview of their Net Zero Festival workshop on how digital tools can unlock net zero progress

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF recap: Clean Growth Fund's Beverley Gower-Jones

Net Zero Festival

Clean Growth Fund's managing partner discusses the huge opportunity of the net zero transition for clean tech firms and investors

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF recap: Schneider Electric's Alice Williams

Net Zero Festival

Schneider Electric UK&I's head of strategy discusses how to work with supply chains to deliver net zero

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
Everything I know about net zero: BlueOrchard's Maria Teresa Zappia

Net Zero Festival

Deputy CEO and chief impact & blended finance officer at the Schroders-owned firm chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray as part of the Net Zero Festival

clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
Net Zero Festival: Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer

Net Zero Festival

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) managing director and partner chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray as part of the Net Zero Festival

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners: The quest for carbon neutral factories

Net Zero Festival

VIDEO: CCEP provides a sneak peak into its efforts to decarbonise its North London bottling factory

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Formula E: Racing to Survive

Net Zero Festival

VIDEO: A glimpse behind the scenes at Formula E's London E-Prix in July 2022, and how the fully electric racing series has become a test bed for EV innovation

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
