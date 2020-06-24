EcoIsland
Ecoislands Accord to offer global sustainability template
Island communities sign accord committing them to be renewable energy self-sufficient by 2020 and fully 'sustainable' by 2030
Energy minister hails smart grid opportunity
John Hayes says UK policy should promote smart grids, demand management technologies and community energy schemes
SSE brings community energy to Isle of Wight's Ecoisland
New Community Energy Scheme holds out promise of lower energy bills for island residents who sign up to latest Ecoisland initiative