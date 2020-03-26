Durban
Polish Minister: 'Who is more committed to tackling climate change than us?'
Poland vows to work with Paris Summit and 2014 host nation to secure global climate deal
Policy makers gather in London for international climate summit
Globe Climate Legislators unveil report showing 32 out of 33 major economies are making progress on tackling climate change
Doha: Loss and damage in the desert
The UN's Groundhog Day climate negotiations could be stuck in a holding pattern through to 2015
Déjà vu stalks Doha as key players stand-off
Emerging economies insist any post-2020 treaty will have to be based on Kyoto regime, laying foundations for another major row with the US
Doha Climate Summit - all the latest
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date with all the news and analysis from the UN's annual climate change talks
South Korea wins race to host $100bn Green Climate Fund
Seoul beats Germany, Mexico, Namibia, Poland and Switzerland to host new international fund
Reports: Breakthroughs continue to elude Bangkok climate talks
Disagreements over future structure of negotiations result in scant progress at latest round of UN talks
Bangkok talks face climate funding stand-off
Latest round of international climate change talks poised to start with numerous questions about clean tech funding and negotiation roadmap unresolved
South Africa and Australia appointed co-chairs of Green Climate Fund
Crucial meeting gets under way with appointment of South Africa’s Zaheer Fakir and Australia's Ewen McDonald
Green Climate Fund to discuss $100bn pledged by rich countries
UN body set up to be world's single biggest source of financing for climate change mitigation faces complex and difficult task
US insists it does still support two degree climate goal
Stern: 'Of course, the US continues to support this goal; we have not changed our policy'
US signals desire to axe global two degree climate goal
Climate change envoy Todd Stern makes case for a more 'flexible' global treaty that ditches the binding target to limit average temperature rises to two degrees
UN finally confirms Green Climate Fund kick-off meeting
After months of delays, reports reveal first meeting of Green Climate Fund board will take place later this month
MPs call on EU to raise carbon reduction ambition
Upping planned CO2 cuts from 20 to 30 per cent by 2020 would bolster Europe's chances of securing a global agreement, MPs say
Davey urges EU to maintain ambition for Doha Summit
Energy and Climate Change Secretary reiterates desire to increase EU emissions reduction target to 30 per cent
G8 pledges climate action as Bonn talks stall
Summit agrees to accelerate action to tackle methane, HFCs, and soot, while also commissioning research into effective emission reduction policies
EU plays down talk of Kyoto rift at Bonn talks
Officials insist agreement can be reached despite row over length of new Kyoto deal
Bonn talks aim to build on "Durban Platform"
Diplomats gather for first climate talks since finalisation of Durban agreement
Maldives ex-president vows to keep fighting for swift action on climate change
Former president Mohamed Nasheed, who resigned last month in what he claimed was a de facto coup, warns the country will now find it difficult to make its voice heard on the global stage
UN chief calls on businesses to build on Durban Summit success
Figueres defends Durban agreement as laying the foundations for a "truly unprecedented, ambitious global climate strategy"
Leaked document reveals Rio+20 sustainable development goals
Nations will be asked to sign up for 10 goals and promise to build green economies at this summer's earth summit
What did Durban deliver?
Jane Burston, who blogged for BusinessGreen from the climate summit, asks if COP17 was the success politicians claim
2011: A year of progress and crisis
James Murray looks back on a year of climate deals, policy U-turns, and steady progress for the green economy
Success in Durban can not disguise need for climate adaptation
DNV's Bjørn Kj. Haugland makes the case for a risk-based framework for tackling unavoidable climate risks