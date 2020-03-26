Dong Energy
Ørsted's Walney Extension plugs in final phase
Turbines in the final phase of Walney Extension Offshore Wind Farm - which is set to become the world's largest offshore wind farm - are now generating power
Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in giant Walney offshore wind project
Danish firm, formerly DONG Energy, agrees to sell portion of under-construction project for £2bn
Oil and gas is 'no longer who we are': DONG Energy seeks to rebrand as Ørsted following fossil fuel divestment
Management says company's abbreviation of Danish Oil and Natural Gas no longer makes sense for an organisation that just sold its fossil fuel operations
DONG Energy urges government to confirm future for renewables scheme
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it' pleads Dong Energy UK managing director Matthew Wright, backing continuation of Contracts for Difference scheme ahead of Monday auction results
DONG Energy's Matthew Wright: 'We don't want to become the new incumbent'
Wind giant's UK managing director Matthew Wright talks to BusinessGreen about how DONG Energy plans to keep offshore wind ahead of the curve
DONG Energy boosts earnings expectations as it finalises fossil fuel sell-off and eyes renewables opportunity
Sale of Danish energy giant's oil and gas division to INEOS is expected to complete in September 2017, as offshore wind industry chalks off more milestones
Siemens Hull factory ships first ever wind turbine blades
Giant blades are en route to the Race Bank Offshore Wind Farm off the North Norfolk coast
Welsh Water turns the tap on 100 per cent green electricity
Water supplier seals deal with DONG Energy to secure green electricity supply and bags £250m loan from European Investment Bank to boost on-site renewables capacity
Carbon Trust powers up Energy Systems Innovation Platform
Backed by SSE, Centrica, DONG Energy and others, the Energy Systems Innovation Platform will initially focus on developing energy storage solutions
DONG Energy to power up 2MW battery storage system at Burbo Bank wind farm
Danish energy firm aiming to complete offshore wind power and battery storage hybrid system before the end of 2017 in bid to boost grid stability
DONG Energy to divest oil and gas business in $1bn INEOS deal
Chemicals giant snaps up in oil and gas assets in a deal that completes DONG's transformation into a "leading, pure play renewables company"
LEGO breezes past 100 per cent renewables goal, thanks to UK offshore wind farm
Toy giant says opening of Burbo Bank offshore wind farms mean it has now "balanced" its power use with investments in new capacity
Building blocks: Lego and DONG Energy to cut ribbon on UK's largest wind turbines
Extension of Burbo Bank offshore wind farm to be officially inaugurated today, as giant 8MW MHI Vestas turbines come online
BT inks £185m wind power deal
Telco signs latest renewable energy deal with Scottish wind farm, as Wienerberger agrees to purchase power from DONG Energy offshore wind farms
Good Energy reveals post-Paris Agreement surge in business customers
Global climate deal continues to drive business interest in clean energy providers, says CEO Juliet Davenport
DONG Energy retires world's first offshore wind farm
Danish energy firm hails historic decommissioning of wind farm that paved the way for next generation of giant offshore turbines
Coal facing 'difficult outlook' as DONG Energy becomes latest firm to set phase out date
Danish energy giant continues 'green transformation' with pledge to end coal use by 2023
DONG agrees sales of 50 per cent stake in Race Bank wind farm to Macquarie
573MW project off the east coast of England is expected to be fully commissioned in 2018
Giant 8MW turbine delivers first power from Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm
DONG Energy confirms key milestone reached for next generation offshore wind turbines
DONG Energy confirms sale of oil and gas arm to focus on renewables
Oil and gas business could fetch up to £2bn and cement Dong's position as world's leading wind developer
Dong Energy considers sale of oil and gas assets to focus on windfarms
Sale could help Danish company enhance position as leading exponent of wind power in UK
DONG Energy announces multi-million pound Grimsby offshore wind hub
Danish energy firm set to develop major maintenance and operations hub for east coast offshore wind farms
Government gives green light to world's largest offshore wind farm
Greg Clark grants development consent to Hornsea Project Two, as new research suggests renewables could undercut Hinkley Point on cost
Toyota, Tesla and Vestas ranked among world's top green companies
Clean 200 list finds world's greenest large companies are outperforming most polluting counterparts by three to one