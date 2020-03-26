district heating
Warming up: Government eyes major electric heat pump trial across 750 homes
Project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of a large-scale roll out of heat pumps in a representative range of UK homes, as new report warns fresh policy push is required
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
Bristol hails first commercial heat network deal
City Council inks agreement to supply low carbon heat to 375 home Castle Park View development
Heat networks could cut UK decarbonisation costs by £3bn, ETI estimates
Report by Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) sets out pathways for cutting capital costs of developing heat networks
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
District heating plans warm up as £320m funding drive moves forward
Plans confirmed that aim to leverage up to £1bn investment in low carbon heat networks across the UK
Heat networks: Regulation 'now needed' says UK competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority study concludes heat networks offer good value for many customers, but also highlights several areas of concern
Energy UK urges government to 'kick start' heating sector decarbonisation
Energy industry trade body report calls for zero carbon homes policies, review of the RHI and support for wider range of low carbon heating technologies
Heat network customers pay less for energy, government survey shows
BEIS survey of heat network consumers finds they are on average pay less for energy than non-heat network consumers
ADE and ACE merge to create beefed-up decentralised energy trade body
Association for Decentralised Energy and Association for the Conservation of Energy join forces to create 'powerful and unified voice'
The ultra-efficient, hidden heat source for Amazon's new HQ
The 'ecodistrict' project required cooperation from the city, architects and a corporate neighbour
Vital Energi strikes £15m deal to build district heating network in London
New low-carbon heating network will heat 30,000 homes and businesses across the borough of Enfield in North London
Report: Sewers' hidden heat offers carbon-saving opportunity
Scottish study calculates that harnessing heat from wastewater could save more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions
Hydrogen heating earmarked for £25m government investment
BEIS department is looking for a contractor to manage the delivery of a major new project investigating the use of hydrogen gas as a source of clean heat
Government awards £24m to fire up district heating market
Local authorities across England to share funding for new wave of district heating projects
Industry fires up new district heating task force
Energy Minister says new group will play important role in deliver 'a sustainable and fair market as the sector expands'
Gateshead fires up low-carbon district heating plant
New district energy centre will generate and supply low-carbon energy to homes and businesses in the UK's North East
Gateshead district energy scheme signs deal for £1m flexible power boost
New partnership with Flexitricity will see 4MW energy scheme net extra cash by responding to fluctuating demand patterns on the national grid