New VW EV '40 per cent cheaper to build'
Innovation in battery technology and economies of scale will make Volkswagen's latest electric vehicle significantly cheaper to produce, company claims
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 44,000 UK cars over CO2 emissions
Regulators discovered 10 models were emitting more carbon dioxide than certified
EV sales pull ahead but subsidy cuts spark rollout fears
Record growth of EV registrations tempered by rise in CO2 emissions from tailpipes and cuts to EV car grants
EU ordered to strengthen car emissions tests in 'landmark' court ruling
General Court of the EU orders reversal to decision that allowed carmakers to exceed emissions limits by up to 110 per cent during on-road tests
Reports: Volkswagen to launch last new internal combustion engine models by 2026
German auto giant expects to potentially keep selling petrol and diesel cars until 2040, but its new models will be solely electric within eight years
Porsche ditches diesel, speeds towards electric future
Sports car maker has been hit by falling diesel sales in wake of parent firm VW's leading role in 2015 emissions scandal
Majority of Brits back diesel car ban near schools and hospitals
Major survey from law firm at centre of 'dieselgate' legal action finds almost 30 per cent back full ban on diesel cars
Anti-pollution activists stage protest at Volkswagen's UK headquarters
Campaigners and doctors set up 'sick bays' to highlight diesel emissions health risks
Eight key takeaways from the Committee on Climate Change's progress report
The government's climate watchdog has some words of warning for Ministers
German cities to ban diesel cars following landmark court ruling
City officials can immediately ban diesel cars from German streets in areas where air pollution breaches legal levels, in a ruling that deals further blow to ailing sector
Stalled progress: Could shift away from diesel put car CO2 targets at risk?
SMMT report argues falling diesel sales could see reduction on carbon emissions from new cars slow
Reports: Fiat Chrysler to stop making diesels from 2022
Risings costs and a collapse in demand for diesel vehicles prompt the automaker to invest cash elsewhere
UK plots tougher car emission 'defeat device' sanctions as diesel sales slide
Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal demonstrates need for more stringent penalties as a future deterrent against cheating emissions tests, government rules
UK car sales fall for first time since 2011, driven by diesel fears
But sales of 'alternatively fuelled vehicles', including electric and hybrids, hit record high
Mayor Sadiq Khan launches Cleaner Vehicle Checker
Ahead of T-Charge introduction, Mayor's Office launches new online service to help motorists assess their real world emissions