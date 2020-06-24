Desertec
Desert-proof solar? Why Qatar is leading the way
Solar may be oil-and-gas-rich Qatar's best bet to diversify and decarbonise its economy, but its hot and dusty desert conditions present many challenges
Report: Global clean energy investment jumps 11 per cent
Clean Energy Pipeline predicts 2014 will see clean energy investment recovery as third quarter delivers strong showing
What next for Desert Energy?
Desertec's grand vision may have been dealt a blow, but desert solar power could still play a major role in the world's clean energy mix
Tensions laid bare as Desertec exits industrial solar consortium
Foundation separates from Dii following disputes over strategies and 'managerial style'
First Solar beefs up Desertec role
Solar giant becomes a shareholder in project to import solar power from North Africa to Europe
Morocco pushes solar master plan with beefed up Desertec partnership
New memorandum of understanding designed to help accelerate development of North African solar farms
Report: Desertec to start work on first African solar plant next year
German media reports ground-breaking on first Moroccan solar farm
Top 10 Clean Energy Mega Projects
Tom Young runs down the projects in the pipeline that promise to revolutionise the global energy industry
Desertec looks to secure route to African solar farms
Italian grid operator Terna becomes latest shareholder in Desertec Industrial Initiative as high profile solar project gears up for its first annual conference
Sun, wind and wave-powered: Europe unites to build renewable energy "supergrid"
North Sea countries plan vast clean energy project
US pledges $85m to support developing nations' clean tech projects
Poorer countries still waiting for overall US funding commitment
Europe's Saharan solar dream edges closer to reality
Desertec group of companies create new joint venture to manage development of world's most ambitious renewable energy project
Q-Cells to lay off 500 staff as solar price slumps
But industry insists longer-term outlook remains bright
Blue Chip firms sign up to African solar project
European firms formally agree to develop investment plan for ambitious Desertec project