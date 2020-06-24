deposit return scheme
Deposit return scheme must be 'all in', campaigners say
Countryside campaigners urge the government to include drinks containers of all sizes and materials in its planned deposit return scheme
Sainsbury's launches first English deposit return scheme to include glass
Retailer teams up with TOMRA to trial 'all in' deposit return scheme at Berkshire store
Iceland banks over one million plastic bottles in a year of reverse vending
Since May 2018 the retailer has collected more than one million plastic bottles from five stores, with 96 per cent of shoppers supporting a nationwide roll out of the deposit return scheme
Coca-Cola recycling machines back at UK theme parks after 'popular demand'
Reverse vending machines offering half price tickets to tourist attractions in exchange for used plastic bottles have been rolled out again this summer
CPRE: England could enjoy £2bn boost from 'all-in' recycling take-back system
A Deposit Return Scheme enabling the take back of used bottles and drinks cans could deliver a huge economic boost, CPRE claims
Glass, cans, and plastic: Scottish government confirms plans for deposit return scheme
New scheme will charge a 20p deposit for drinks containers in a bid to encourage recycling
Food chain Leon teams up with Veolia for deposit return scheme recycling pilot
Restaurant chain serves up reverse recycling machine to boost plastic bottle and aluminium cans with help from Veolia
Iceland launches plastic bottle recycling trial at Belfast store
Retailer also extends trial of deposit return scheme for another six months at four stores in England, Wales, and Scotland
Iceland bottle collection scheme banks 310,000 plastic bottles
Reverse vending machine trial attracts 'significant' consumer take-up, retailer reports
Greenredeem unveils plans for UK's largest Deposit Return Scheme pilot
50 Reverse Vending Machines to be deployed across the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead in a bid to see how the public respond to plastic bottle deposit return schemes
Pay for parking with plastic (bottles)
Leeds car park to offer trial discounts for customers who hand in plastic bottles for recycling
Tesco trials reverse vending machines for plastic bottles
Supermarket giant latest to trial in-store bottle return machines in anticipation of impending national policy
What might a well-designed Deposit Return Scheme look like?
Industry consensus is building over how best to recycle plastic bottles, reports Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
'Making recycling sexy': Coca-Cola ramps up recycled content in drinks bottles
Drinks giant will boost recycled content of large bottles to 40 per cent this year, as it reveals plan to 'make recycling sexy'
Morrisons trials plastic bottle return machines with offer of reward points or charity donation
Supermarket has introduced plastic bottle deposit return vending machines at two of its stores in North Yorkshire and Scotland
Iceland becomes first UK retailer to trial deposit return machine
'Reverse vending machine' is now operating in Iceland's Fulham store in London, as part of six month trial
Recycling revellers: Co-op to pilot UK's first reverse vending machine at summer music festivals
I seem to have left my recyclable bottle somewhere in a field in Hampshire
Aldi joins packaging waste crackdown
Supermarket promises to make all own-brand plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022 and debuts new bags made from its own 'back of store' waste
Pret asks customers: Should we introduce charge for plastic bottles?
CEO Clive Schlee wants feedback on new plan to introduce a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles
Scottish government issues challenge to Michael Gove: 'Let's work together to fast-track plastic waste crackdown'
Inspired by popularity of hashtag #naystrawatall, Scottish government is investigating whether it can impose a national ban on plastic straws
Pressure builds on Theresa May as Tesco backs deposit return scheme
Supermarket giant joins Iceland and Co-Op in backing action on plastic bottles, claiming it supports the development of a 'cost-effective' Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles