Deep geothermal

Geothermal energy: The most overlooked clean technology?

Energy

Geothermal energy: The most overlooked clean technology?

There is huge potential to scale rlow-carbon geothermal energy in the UK, but the industry needs more support to scale, writes REA's Nina Skorupska

clock 06 October 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak declares Conservatives have 'solved' net zero 'problems'

04 October 2023 • 9 min read
02

OVO to offer heat pumps at lower cost than gas boilers

03 October 2023 • 4 min read
03

Chris Packham threatens UK government with legal action over net zero policy delays

04 October 2023 • 5 min read
04

A digital revolution: How a virtual energy system can transform decision-making in Britain's energy industry

02 October 2023 • 4 min read
05

Kate Brandt: 'People want to know how to live more sustainably more than ever'

03 October 2023 • 7 min read