DDL

'ChatNetZero': 'World's first' climate chatbot switched on

Technology

'ChatNetZero': 'World's first' climate chatbot switched on

New chatbot and question-answering platform aims to determine the credibility of decarbonisation plans set by businesses, governments, and financial institutions

clock 22 September 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

'Investors spooked': Rishi Sunak confirms speech on the future of UK's net zero plans

20 September 2023 • 9 min read
02

'Now is not the time to delay': Over 400 businesses urge Prime Minister not to weaken climate policies

21 September 2023 • 8 min read
03

'Environmentally reckless and economically inept': The green economy reacts to the PM's net zero policy rollback

21 September 2023 • 30 min read
04

ECIU: Net zero policy rollback could cost households up to £8bn

21 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

Scorched earth: Rishi Sunak's attack on climate policies is worse than the sum of its parts

20 September 2023 • 8 min read