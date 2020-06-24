David Mackay
Acclaimed expert on energy and engineering Sir David MacKay dies aged 48
Former DECC chief scientific adviser and author of acclaimed book 'Sustainable Energy - Without the Hot Air' died yesterday after year-long battle with cancer
MacKay urges government to power up nuclear ambitions
New DECC chief scientist proposes fourfold increase in UK nuclear capacity
West is outsourcing, not reducing emissions
New chief energy scientist says UK emissions could be twice the officially suggested levels
DECC confirms MacKay as new low-carbon advisor
Influential author and academic Professor David Mackay takes up role as chief scientific advisor
