Green groups pledge to increase diversity in environmental charity sector

Leading charities pledge to adopt recruitment practices that proactively address sector's lack of diversity

clock 08 November 2023 • 2 min read
Net zero innovation depends on diversity of thought, background and experience

Worryingly low levels representation of LGBTQ+ individuals in STEM and energy fields must be tackled, writes Ovo's Alessandro Storer

clock 07 July 2023 • 4 min read
Diversity is key to unlocking corporate sustainability

Sustainability 'outputs' will be limited if business plans are devised without a broad range of viewpoints, writes Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I's Liz Nieboer

clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

A wealth of lived experience at firms leads to better decision-making and internal stress-testing of ideas, writes IEMA's Sarah Mukherjee

clock 05 April 2023 • 3 min read
