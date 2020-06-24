customs union
Reports: EU pushing for green targets in any Brexit 'backstop' deal
EU diplomats said to be seeking level playing field for clean energy targets in any backstop arrangement as part of efforts to avoid hard border on island of Ireland
Brexit: Keep EU green trading rules for goods (or risk EV shortage)
Non-partisan think tank Open Europe argues UK should accept EU regulations on goods, as separate study raises fears of Brexit disruption to EV market
Brexit progress good news for green economy, say campaigners
Talks can now proceed to trade discussions after agreement campaigners believe raises the chances of government delivering a green Brexit