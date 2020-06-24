Cuadrilla
Anatomy of a U-turn: How fracking was halted in the UK, and what happens next
Was it climate fears, widespread opposition, earthquakes or incompetent PR which eventually sounded the death knell for shale gas?
Fracking regulator requests 'extensive' data on tremors at suspended Cuadrilla site
Shale gas operations remain paused at Lancashire site after largest seismic tremor to date was recorded last week
Fracking forced to a halt after largest tremor yet at Cuadrilla site
A 1.55 magnitude tremor stops work at Preston New Road, just days after operations resumed following a seven-month hiatus
Government opens door to rethink on fracking earthquake limits
As fracking resumes in Lancashire, mixed messages emerge from government as it tones down the pro-shale gas rhetoric but hints at a review of crucial tremor rules
Claire Perry rejects Cuadrilla calls to relax fracking tremor rules
November letter from Energy and Clean Growth Minister to Cuadrilla boss reasserts that existing traffic light system is 'fit for purpose'
High Court rules fracking can go ahead
BREAKING: Fracking for shale gas can proceed in the UK for the first time since 2011 as campaigner loses legal appeal
Labour is divided over its proposed fracking ban - Cuadrilla chief
Accusation comes only weeks before the UK's first fracking in seven years
Fracking green light: Cuadrilla gets go ahead to drill at UK's first onshore shale gas well
After independent financial resilience assessment, Cuadrilla granted fracking permit by energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry
Shale gas planning fails: Is the UK going cold on fracking?
Amid recent planning rejections for gas testing in England and questions over fracking firms' financial stability, green campaigners believe the tide is turning in their favour
Fracking firm Cuadrilla given oil and gas go-ahead in West Sussex
County council grants temporary permission to fracking firm Cuadrilla for shale gas exploration in Balcombe, despite thousands of objections from local residents
Fracking to begin in earnest in 2018 after tough year for industry
Firms leading UK push for shale gas say 'we will see results next year' after 12 months of opposition, protests and a ban in Scotland
Lancashire planners reject Cuadrilla fracking project
BREAKING: Planning committee rejects Roseacre Wood application over traffic increase fears
Geothermal firm looks to recycle fracking wells
Cuadrilla and Geothermal Engineering design project to tap renewable heat from disused oil and gas wells
Cuadrilla's Lancashire fracking plans edge forward
Preston New Road plans validated by local council, as Egdon secures approval to acquire new licence areas
Cuadrilla prepares next wave of fracking planning applications
Controversial company confirms it will submit applications to drill four exploration wells in Lancashire in the coming weeks
Cuadrilla gets green light for oil test at Balcombe
Shale gas explorer gets approval from county council to test oil flow rates at site that saw anti-fracking protests
Cuadrilla confirms plans for two fracking sites in Lancashire
Planning applications set to be submitted for exploration wells at Roseacre and Little Plumpton, scaling back original plans for seven fracking sites
Cuadrilla sees growing support for Blackpool fracking
New survey comes as Green MP Caroline Lucas accuses government of becoming "flag-waver-in-chief" for the fracking industry
Greenpeace protestors 'frack' Lancashire council offices
Campaigners set up mock-drilling rig outside Preston chambers in bid to persuade councillors to reject further shale gas operations
Fracking firm Cuadrilla to submit new Balcombe drilling application
Greenpeace says renewed application offers local authority the chance to revisit its decision to approve exploration in the area
Caroline Lucas arrested at Cuadrilla fracking protests
Green Party MP among 25 protestors forcibly removed from protest camp in Balcombe today
Cuadrilla signals it is 'unlikely' to pursue Balcombe oil
BBC reports suggest company is more likely to focus development on areas with better transport links
Cuadrilla starts drilling amid fracking protest storm
Planning controversies, ministerial warnings of further protests and signs of Lib Dem opposition to shale gas combine in a nightmare weekend for fracking industry
Cuadrilla reveals plan to expand Lancashire shale gas drilling
Company announces it intends to apply for planning consent for up to six new shale gas exploration wells