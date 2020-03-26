cop24
North West prepares pitch to become UK Low Carbon Industrial Cluster
New collaboration hoping to mobilise £500m of investment in low carbon heavy industry over the coming decades
Understanding the policy principles for a 'Just Transition'
'Just transition' was the hot topic at last year's COP24 climate conference in Poland - but how can governments and businesses actually deliver on their promises?
Poland urged to boost onshore wind procurement amid fears over industry's future
Industry pleas follow release of government plans to slash almost all onshore wind capacity in country by 2036
'We must redouble our efforts': Fiji's PM Bainimarama urges year of climate action in 2019
Private sector has a key role in driving ambitious government action, COP23 president Frank Bainimarama warns in exclusive article for BusinessGreen
Rallying businesses for the climate fight
Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the role businesses can play in the international effort to tackle climate change
Major investors call for power companies to ditch coal
Letter published in today's Financial Times ramps up pressure on European utilities to end coal use by 2030
COP24 and the color of money
In a world darkened by distrust and dysfunction, the prismatic hues of big business shined through
Is it time for a Climate Damages Tax?
COP24 hammered home the fact that time is running out, argues Gareth Redmond-King - is it time to think more seriously about workable loss and damage policies?
COP24: Five industry takeaways for emission reduction efforts
Kazuo Okamoto, chief executive at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, reflects on the technology trends that need to accelerate in the wake of the latest UN Climate Summit in Katowice
COP24: The need to know business guide to the Katowice deal
UN climate summits can seem removed from the real world of business, but the COP24 result announced over the weekend is important for the green economy - here's why
The positive signal from COP24 is clear, and businesses are responding
It is easy to feel deflated after another UN Climate Summit failed to deliver the ambitious pledges that are required, but read between the lines and the signals for business leaders are hugely encouraging
COP24 outcome: Green economy reacts
Scientists, politicians, NGO leaders and business executives offer their takes on the Paris Agreement rulebook
COP24: Paris Agreement 'stays on course' as Rulebook breakthroughs underline global commitment to climate action
Talks in Katowice overran by more than a day, as late rows over carbon market rules escalated, but final agreement paves way for a ramping up of global decarbonisation efforts
COP24: High Ambition Coalition steps up calls for bolder climate action as talks overrun
Scheduled end of COP24 sails past as countries tussle over details of Paris Agreement Rulebook
COP24: 'Progress' on rulebook but tense talks ahead
Negotiators expect talks to run into the weekend, but hopes for finished rule book remain high
Never mind COP24, OPEC may be barrelling us towards a greener world
All eyes are on COP24, but Juliet Davenport argues it is the latest OPEC meeting that could provide the bigger boost for clean technologies
Global warming should be called global heating, says key scientist
UK Met Office professor tells UN summit Earth's 'energy balance' is changing
The stranded wealth of nations?
Thijs van de Graaf and Michael Bradshaw argue a critical component of the 'just transition' is being ignored
The scientific case for a climate 'war effort'
Professor Nick Cowern warns the even the IPCC 1.5C report may be over-optimistic - and businesses and governments need to respond to the 'climate emergency'
It's coming home (maybe)
There are powerful reasons why the UK should host the COP26 Climate Summit in 2020, and they are worthy of consideration
UK formally bids to host COP26 Climate Summit in 2020
Speaking at COP24 in Katowice, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry announces UK has officially asked to be host country for the critical 2020 UN climate summit
COP24: The shifting sands of climate finance
As the cost of green energy drops, countries are grappling with how to let private markets engage with the thorny issue of climate finance
For miners and heavy industry carbon pricing can help cut climate emissions faster
Tom Butler CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals explains why the sector is keen to see carbon pricing schemes expanded - and fast
COP24: UK unveils plans for world's first 'net zero' industrial hub
Claire Perry to announce up to £170m of funding to support creation of a net zero cluster capable of decarbonising heavy industry