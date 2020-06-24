COP22
Reflections on the COP22 climate change talks
WWF-UK's Dr Stephen Cornelius, a veteran negotiator for the UK at the COP talks, shares his impressions of this month's event
Could Trump's victory spark a carbon pricing boom?
Rollback of federal climate policies may prompt state action on carbon pricing across the US
'Donald So What?' UN trumps Trump
ECIU's Richard Black finds signs of hope for the Paris Agreement in a Trump era
COP22: Talks end with agreement to finalise Paris rulebook by 2018
UN negotiations in Marrakesh end with delivery of a two-year roadmap to put Paris Agreement into action, despite uncertainty over the future of US involvement
Chile seeks solar breakthrough down the mine
Desert solar innovations could soon unlock clean copper for Chilean miners
Marrakesh Action Proclamation is a sign global community is holding the climate line
COP22 statement shows countries are preparing to hunker down and defend the ground won last year in Paris
Marrakesh Action Proclamation: World leaders send message to Trump with call for 'highest political commitment' to global climate action
COP22 Summit responds to Trump victory with unified commitment to tackling climate change
COP22: Marrakesh Proclamation should send 'clear signal' of unity on climate change, says Hurd
UK Climate Change and Industry Minister says he hopes UN declaration will underline ongoing global commitment to meeting Paris goals
France announces coal power phase out date
Francois Hollande says country will close its coal plants by 2023
UK poised to ratify Paris Agreement
UK completes period of parliamentary scrutiny, paving the way for full ratification of the Paris Agreement at the Marrakesh Summit
John Kerry issues appeal for Donald Trump to back bold climate action
Addressing COP22 delegates in Marrakesh the US Secretary of State makes heartfelt appeal to President-elect to rethink plans to trash Obama's climate legacy
Do we need protectionism to protect the planet?
Could Trump's threat to exit the Paris Agreement prompt counter-measures in the form of carbon tariffs?
Germany banks on carbon plan for sustained riches
Richard Black explores how Germany's new long term decarbonisation plan could transform Europe's largest economy
COP22: CCS industry delivers fresh wave of projects, but warns faster progress needed
Annual state of the industry report reveals sector is close to having 18 large scale carbon capture projects online
COP22: Ban-Ki Moon declares climate action 'unstoppable' as world leaders gather in Marrakesh
Leading politicians from around the world attend high-level plenary in co-ordinated show of support for Paris Agreement
COP22: 42 countries launch NDC Partnership as talk turns to co-ordinating climate action
Focus moves to 'professionalising' NDC implementation as COP22 looks to accelerate on-the-ground action
CDP: Companies not moving fast enough to tackle $14bn bill from rising water risks
New report reveals leading blue chips are failing to adequately address water-related risks despite soaring costs
Paradise kept: How Seychelles is restricting hotels to boost its environment and economy
Alain St Ange, Minister of Tourism and Culture, explains how sustainable tourism and fishing is boosting both small businesses and the environment
US stresses economic momentum behind climate action
In a bid to reassure the global climate community, America's climate change envoy Jonathan Pershing highlights falling clean energy costs and growing business recognition of climate risk as proof climate action will continue regardless of Trump election
Sarkozy floats plan for carbon tariffs on US goods if Trump tears up Paris Agreement
French presidential candidate proposes a Europe-wide carbon tax on American imports if Trump administration refuses to deliver on Paris commitments
Lancet launches climate health impact 'countdown'
As WMO warns 2016 very likely to be hottest year on record, influential medical journal launches new initiative to track response to climate 'health crisis'
COP22: Cities, states, and clean tech pioneers unite to drive climate action
Marrakesh summit sees the launch of a major initiative to promote clean technologies, as city-based coalition welcomes new members
Global carbon emissions remain flat for third year running
Falling coal use in China and US to thank for flat emissions despite economic growth