COP 24
Global divestment campaign tops 1,000 pledges
350.org reveals institutions with almost $8tr of managed investments have now pledged to offload high carbon assets
Stella McCartney announces UN sustainable fashion charter
Luxury designer reveals new UN charter at fashion conference in UK, ahead of official launch at COP24 next week
Greenpeace threatens to sue coal utility in Poland
Activists are calling on PGE to phase out coal by 2030 and switch to clean energy, or face legal action
Leaked: Draft UN declaration to 'ensure decent future' for fossil fuel workers
Proposal by Polish climate presidency calls for a programme to monitor national efforts to protect communities impacted by climate action
Unwritten Paris rules dominate as tense year of climate diplomacy begins in Japan
Diplomats meeting in Japan focused heavily on the contentious rules for the Paris deal, which are due to be set by the end of this year