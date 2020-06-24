COP 22
Climate vulnerable countries pledge to move to 100 per cent renewables
Group of countries most at risk from climate change promise to increase ambition prior to 2020 to limit warming to 1.5C
Moroccan bank launches €100m green bond
Projects refinanced by the bond assesed for environmental impact by UK's Green investment Bank
The not so magnificent six: G20 nations accused of failing on Paris Agreement pledges
New Grantham Institute paper warns the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Turkey yet to back up Paris goals
Morocco and Brazil to the fore as UN signals full Paris Agreement ratification is near
UN reveals 29 countries expected to deposit instruments of ratification ahead of today's High Level Event in New York