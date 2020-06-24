consumer electronics
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
Fairphone unveils latest ethical smartphone model
Company says the Fairphone 3 is produced using responsibly-sourced, conflict-free, recyclable, and Fairtrade materials
Green washing: Microplastic-filtering washing machine to go on sale next year
Turkish home appliances giant Arçelik claims its technology can prevent more than 90 per cent of clothing microfibers from polluting water resources
Everest, climate fear, and dishwashers: Can Arçelik change the world with white goods?
Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of electronics giant Arçelik, tells BusinessGreen about climbing Everest, his climate change fears, and why he has no intention of going to Mars
Toxic chemicals discovered in African eggs gathered from e-waste dumpsite
New research suggests illegal dumpsites in Ghana exposing local populations to toxic chemicals
Why Motorola is making it easier for you to fix your own mobile phone
The debate about the right to repair is shifting as more consumer electronics companies explore circular product models
Apple overhauls Air to create 'greenest ever' MacBook
BREAKING: New Macbook Air made from recycled tin, aluminium and plastic, cutting its carbon footprint by 50 per cent
'Severe problem': EU e-waste illegally shipped to Nigera, major study reveals
Tens of thousands of tonnes of electrical waste is being shipped to Nigeria in clear breach of international rules
Fairphone and Apple top green electronics league table
Greenpeace says its rankings show big names such as Samsung and Amazon must demonstrate 'greater ambition' on renewables, resource use and hazardous chemicals
WRAP: More sustainable resource use could net electricals sector £4.4bn
Report by UK waste body finds 14 million tonnes of CO2 savings potential if more circular business models adopted within electrical and electronic equipment sector
Apple pledges to pursue use of 100 per cent recycled materials
IT and electronics giant says it will 'one day' stop mining raw materials to make its iPhones and laptops in latest Environmental Responsibility Report
Samsung unveils recycling plan for faulty Note 7 smartphones
Electronics giant recalled millions of phones last year after reports of battery faults, but had not until now divulged its plans for their disposal
ZapGo supercapacitors set to charge ahead after firm raises $7.6m
Oxford-based tech firm now aims to bring its ultra-fast charge supercapacitors into production
Smart meter popularity soars (among those who have one)
Survey shows nearly eight out of 10 of those who have a smart meter would recommend getting the device
How do you make sure people actually use smart meters?
The number of smart meters installed in the UK is set to skyrocket under government plans, but how can businesses take advantage of the massive opportunities they offer?
Apple's 'Apps for Earth' raise awareness - but that's not enough
Consumer environmentalism offers people "feel good" solutions, but rarely delves into the deeper issues at play, says University of Oxford's Paul Jepson
Plastic Fantastic: MBA Polymers begins commercial production of plastics made from waste electronics
Shredded electronic waste used to make recycled plastic for automotive and consumer electronics industries for the first time
How Dyson can offer a challenge to Tesla and the electric car giants
Paul Nieuwenhuis asks if non-auto brands ever successfully break in to the electric vehicle market
Did energy labelling research mislead consumers?
TechUK's Susanne Baker hits back at recent allegations misleading energy labels are widespread across the European technology sector
Most electrical goods bought online have misleading energy labels, study finds
Three-year survey of eleven European countries by MarketWatch finds only a quarter of white goods sold online in UK were correctly labelled
Glasgow scientists hail low cost graphene breakthrough
New production process uses a much cheaper grade of copper
Homeowners spend £78m keeping pets warm in empty houses
UK pet owners are wasting money and energy by leaving heating and electrical devices on for lonely pets, survey shows
WRAP launches €2.1m project to explore commercial opportunities of electronic waste recovery
EU-backed CRM Recovery project will research the economic potential of practices and processes that recover critical raw materials and precious metal
Intelligent Energy hails 'transformational' £1.2bn India fuel cell deal
UK company to provide power to 27,400 mobile masts in India through Essential Energy subsidiary