Theresa May urges Conservative Party to seize 'golden opportunity' of net zero

Former PM uses Sam Barker Memorial Lecture to call on Tory colleagues sceptical of the case for decarbonisation to recognise the huge economic and environmental opportunities on offer

clock 07 September 2021 • 6 min read
