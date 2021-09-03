community action

National Lottery unveils £2.5m funding boost for community climate action projects

Climate change

Together for Our Planet offers grants between £1,000 and £10,000 for projects that help to foster community-level climate action

clock 03 September 2021 • 2 min read
