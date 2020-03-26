Commonwealth
Commonwealth leaders pledge to pursue 1.5C temperature goal
Flurry of green announcements from London Summit ends with renewed pledge to 'pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels'
CHOGM 2018: UK pledges £8m in climate innovation cash, joins solar alliance
Climate change is emerging as a hot topic at this week's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting taking place in London
Claire Perry to instruct Committee on Climate Change to scope net zero goal
UK Climate Minister says government will ask climate watchdog to consider how UK could meet 1.5C Paris target
May announces £60m fund to clear oceans of plastic 'scourge'
Prime Minister will urge other nations to join the fight against ocean plastic at a Commonwealth meeting today
As leader of the Commonwealth, is the UK pulling its weight in the climate fight?
May under pressure from campaigners to do more on climate ahead of high level Commonwealth Summit this week