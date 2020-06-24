CO2 capture
Carbon capture and feedstock: Drax unveils project to turn CO2 into animal feed
Pilot project from Drax and Deep Branch Biotechnology aims to find sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
VIDEO: How to brew greener beer
BusinessGreen went to visit Stella Artois in Belgium to find out how AB InBev, one of the world's biggest brewers, is cutting its environmental impact