Clipper Windpower
Reports: China to spend $174bn on wind and hydro by 2020
Government unveils five-year plan to boost clean energy development
Budget 2015: Five areas where low-carbon action is needed
Green business groups set out their priorities for the chancellor's Budget speech tomorrow
Ofgem seeks to trigger wave of interconnector investments
New consultation proposes "cap and floor" financial support mechanism for new international links that could curb costs and emissions
Terra Firma mulls sale of green energy developer Infinis
Guy Hands hires Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, and Climate Change Capital to advise on options
Clipper's new owners to cut 174 jobs
Platinum Equity scales back workforce at struggling Californian wind turbine company
NER300 sale to proceed, despite plunging carbon prices
European Commission insists sale of 300 million carbon permits to fund clean energy projects cannot be delayed until markets recover
"Some big barriers ahead" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
UTC bullish about wind energy prospects, despite collapse of Britannia
Clipper focuses its efforts onshore, but refuses to rule out return to offshore market
Giant 10MW Britannia wind turbine project shelved
Clipper Windpower's Newcastle project put on hold by parent company UTC as Crown Estate confirms it will not buy prototype
California goldrush continues as First Solar nets $4.5bn loan guarantees
Department of Energy will back construction of three thin film solar plants with a combined 1.3GW capacity
Spaniards could topple Britannia with 15MW wind turbine
Gamesa says it will lead €25m project to build world's largest offshore wind turbine
UTC sails to the rescue of listing Clipper
Engineering giant agrees takeover deal with struggling US turbine manufacturer
Clipper chief exec resigns as company braces for 2009 losses
Firm behind flagship Britannia Project changes CEO for the second time in less than two years
Breezy outlook for offshore wind as government unveils fresh grants
As Clipper Windpower says it expects to have its Newcastle blade manufacturing plant open by autumn, the government announces £8m in new grants for offshore wind technologies
UTC breezes in to secure Clipper's future
As GE secures $1.4bn deal with world's largest wind farm project, United Technologies buys its way ionto the wind energy sector
UK signs up to North Sea supergrid vision
Nine countries ink deal to develop new grid infrastructure to support offshore wind farms in the North and Irish Seas
UK to build world's largest turbine blades
Miliband announces funding for project to manufacture giant 70m offshore wind turbine blades in the North East
Clipper Windpower announces job cuts
But company still expects number of wind turbines installed to increase during 2009