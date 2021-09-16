Climate TRACE

Climate TRACE: Oil and gas production emissions could be double official estimates, satellite data suggests

Energy

Climate TRACE: Oil and gas production emissions could be double official estimates, satellite data suggests

Al Gore-backed Climate TRACE coalition hails 'new era of radical transparency' as it unveils real-time data captured from satellites and other technology

clock • 4 min read
Most read
01

All new homes and offices in England to be fitted with EV charge points

• 3 min read
02

Chain reaction: How business can drive positive climate impact at little to no extra cost

• 4 min read
03

End of new coal power 'within sight' worldwide, report claims

• 4 min read
04

'Hypocrisy': Why top banks are getting slammed for working with Cambo oil field operators

• 5 min read
05

'Biggest ever': Ministers earmark £265m for next round of clean power auctions

• 5 min read