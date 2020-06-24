climate economics
Making markets work for the natural world
'Junglenomics' author Simon Lamb makes a bold pitch for a brand-new form of ecology-inspired, neo-Keynesian macro-economics
Study: Climate change to hit all economies if Paris Agreement crumbles
New study from the University of Cambridge suggests seven per cent of global GDP could be wiped out by 2100 under business-as-usual carbon emissions scenario
SDG8: Decent work and economic growth
All our coverage on SDG8 and the target for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
SDG8: Getting to work on a brighter future for people and planet
From office diversity to low-carbon skills, SDG8 suggests a change is coming to the way the world works
Economics Nobel goes to inventor of models used in UN 1.5C report
William Nordhaus originated the idea of a 2C global warming limit but last year cast doubt on our ability to reach it - He shares the prize with Paul Romer