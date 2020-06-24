Climate Bill
Sweden hails new Climate Act as 'most ambitious in the world'
Climate Act entered into force this week, setting out a framework for Sweden to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045
Climate experts criticise Scotland's greenhouse emissions cuts strategy
Committee on Climate Change says policies needed to reach 2050 goal of 90% reduction are too weak and ill thought out
Are we entering a new golden age of climate law making?
Countries of every economic, social, cultural type are passing climate change laws say researchers - but is more legislation the answer to the climate crisis?
GLOBE Climate Legislation Summit
This high level initiative aims to support legislators advance climate change legislation within their parliaments
Ireland aims to pass Climate Change Bill in early 2011
Green Party outlines plan to pass flagship legislation ahead of March election
Bingaman: Climate bill dead for Obama's first term
Democrat senator believes he can pass a renewable energy bill, but warns comprehensive climate bill will have to be shelved for next two years
Senator Kerry debuts second energy bill
Democrat senator unveils new clean energy bill that will focus on the carrot rather than the stick
Senate clears path for run at climate legislation
Passage of financial reform raises prospects for crucial climate-bill vote, but hurdles remain if Obama is to make good on pledge to pass legislation this year
Momentum builds for watered-down US climate bill
Green group signals support for scaled-back emissions trading scheme that only covers energy utilities
Obama optimistic on climate bill despite ongoing opposition
White House meeting fails to deliver consensus on climate bill, but Obama administration insists "we will be able to get something done this year"
Obama prepares for final climate bill push
White House meeting with key Senators expected to finalise climate bill strategy
Senate trashes Murkowski resolution
Resolution to strip the EPA of its right to regulate greenhouse gas emissions defeated by 53 votes to 47
Senator Graham snubs Kerry's climate bill advances
As new report reveals more than 6,000 firms now want the US climate bill to pass, key Republican senator refuses to restore his support for the legislation
Non-partisan report predicts US climate bill will boost jobs and security
Republican's "job killer" jibe dismissed by independent economic study
EPA finalises power station carbon rules, upping climate bill stakes
Agency cranks up pressure on Senators to approve climate bill by confirming that new emission permitting rules will come into effect from the start of next year
Senators unveil US climate bill to business applause
Industry bosses line up to support long-awaited climate bill, as Republicans slam "job-killing national energy tax"
US climate bill set to contain few surprises
Green businesses await details on pollution permits and transport emission policy
Canada moves tough climate bill closer to law
"Finally Canada will be on its way to having clear regulations and frameworks for fighting climate change"
White House says it is "time to act" on climate bill
Climate Bill expected on Wednesday as administration dismisses calls from key Republican for a pause to proceedings
Senator Graham calls for delay to US climate bill
Key Republican senator calls for "pause" to climate bill following Gulf of Mexico oil spill
US climate bill poised to launch next week
Republican senator Lindsey Graham unlikely to be on board at unveiling of new legislation
California climate law faces renewed threats from Big Oil
Battle to save California's world-leading climate change legislation is heating up with Governor Schwarzenegger vowing to "push back" against oil industry lobbyists
Senator Kerry says US climate bill will be launched "very, very soon"
Senator insists bill remains on track despite Gulf oil spill and loss of Republican support
Senator Graham accuses Democrats of hanging him out to dry over climate bill
Moderate Republican says business community holds the key to passing US climate legislation