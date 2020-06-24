Clean Growth Plan
Claire Perry takes ministerial leave of absence
Family illness means Universities Minister Chris Skidmore will temporarily take over climate brief
Energy UK urges government to 'kick start' heating sector decarbonisation
Energy industry trade body report calls for zero carbon homes policies, review of the RHI and support for wider range of low carbon heating technologies
Government unveils ECO overhaul in bid to target fuel poor homes
Plans to completely refocus Energy Company Obligation scheme will axe requirement to promote carbon saving measures
Sir John Armitt appointed chair of the National Infrastructure Commission
Infrastructure chief says influential commission will remain committed to tackling thekey challenges of "congestion, capacity and carbon"
Clean Growth Strategy: A peaceful revolution, but victory is not yet assured
The government's Clean Growth Strategy is very encouraging for the green economy; the context in which it has to be delivered is much less so
How the Clean Growth Strategy could overhaul corporate carbon reporting
A government consultation launched alongside the Clean Growth Strategy unveils proposals for more firms to include CO2 and energy use data in annual reports
Clean Growth Strategy puts government and green business on the same team
The Clean Growth Strategy could herald a new era of public-private collaboration
Claire Perry: 'By focusing on clean growth, we are presented with a win-win situation'
Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry Claire Perry's speech launching the UK's Clean Growth Strategy
Does the Clean Growth Strategy ensure the UK will deliver on its climate targets?
New strategy still suggests shortfall in fourth and fifth carbon budgets - but ministers insist further policy detail, tech innovation and accounting 'flexibility' will be enough to get over the line
Clean Growth Strategy: At a glance
BusinessGreen brings together all the key points from the UK's ambitious new decarbonisation plan
Clean Growth Strategy: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green business, politicians, campaigners and experts on the new UK emissions reduction plan
Government unveils sweeping strategy for deep emissions cuts across UK economy
Clean Growth Strategy includes £2.5bn of investment to 2025 in low carbon innovation
Government delivers £557m green energy boost ahead of Clean Growth Strategy launch
BREAKING: Next Contracts for Difference auction will happen in Spring 2019, promising new wave of offshore wind projects
Lord Deben reappointed for five more years at Committee on Climate Change
Former environment secretary Lord Deben and IFS economist Paul Johnson will both serve a further five-year term on the statutory government advisory body
What does a successful Clean Growth Strategy look like?
The upcoming emissions reduction plan needs to be fit for purpose, but it also needs to provide a strategic vision for the UK's post-Brexit economy
Study: CCS network promises £160bn boost to UK economy
A Carbon Capture and Storage network along Britain's east coast could link major industry clusters to deliver huge a economic boost through to 2060, new research suggests
Tories urged to tackle reputation for 'weakness' on climate change
Polling reveals Tories need to embrace greener policies if they are to appeal to younger voters
What Theresa May should say at the launch of the Clean Growth Strategy
Friends of the Earth's Craig Bennett argues it is the Prime Minister who should front the launch of a sweeping new economic strategy
Businesses step up call for government to deliver Buildings Energy Infrastructure Programme
Lord Deben urges government to tackle 'market failure at its most pernicious', which threatens UK carbon targets
Clean Growth Strategy: The green economy wishlist
The government's long-awaited strategy setting out how the UK will meet its carbon budget is due this autumn - what do green sectors want to see make the cut?
Liberal Democrats: Six ways to make the UK 'zero carbon' by 2050
Liberal Democrat report details how a net zero emissions economy will require carbon capture and storage, greater energy efficiency, major forest planting efforts, and much more
Claire Perry: UK 'determined to drive up the pace of decarbonisation'
Climate Change Minister to tell New York Summit that UK leads the G20 in terms of emission reduction efforts
UK cities expected to get millions of pounds for green energy projects
Ministers are thought to be planning to offer £3m for initiatives such as solar panels on social housing
Support domestic development of CCS, UK government urged
Scottish Carbon Capture & Storage (SCCS) research group pens open letter to climate change minister Claire Perry ahead of forthcoming Clean Growth Plan