Clean Energy Ministerial
Five things we've learnt this week
From the Prime Minister’s passion to the looming skills crunch we run down the green business lessons from the week
International campaign aims to boost influence of clean tech women
Participants claim clean energy education and empowerment initiative risks failure unless it is core part of global summit
Shell says no to North Sea wind power
Oil company insists it can't make the numbers add up to justify offshore wind farms
Global Energy Ministers vow to embrace energy efficiency standards
Clean Energy Ministerial culminates in a raft of agreements designed to improve appliance efficiency and share policy best practices
UN: Developing countries offer "staggering" clean tech opportunity
Green businesses can take advantage of new markets and help UN meet its goal of universal access to energy, says UN Foundation exec
David Cameron's green remarks - the reaction
From plaudits to critics, BusinessGreen runs down the reaction to David Cameron's first intervention on environmental issues since taking office
Ignore the carping, Cameron's warm words offer succour to green economy
The Prime Minister's long-awaited speech on the green economy was far from perfect, but it should bolster wavering investor confidence
Cameron: renewables are 'vital to our future'
Prime Minister hails UK's green energy industry but says next challenge is to cut costs
The growth the coalition needs is just down the road at Lancaster House
After catastrophic economic figures the government needs a growth plan - the answer is at the Clean Energy Ministerial
UK earmarks £60m for CCS in developing countries
Fund will contribute to £124m required to quickly scale up carbon capture and storage technology
IEA: CCS could be "stillborn" without investment boost
International Energy Agency says UK is one of the only countries moving forward with carbon capture and storage plans
BusinessGreen readers' questions for Cameron
We run down a selection of your questions for Cameron as he prepares for his appearance at the Clean Energy Ministerial
Updated: UK and Korea to partner on nuclear and renewables
South Korean government says deal due on Friday will see companies invest in UK green energy sector
Davey: 'We should state more strongly the business case for going green'
Energy and Climate Change Secretary promises to use Clean Energy Ministerial to develop policies that help drive private sector investment in clean technology