Clean Energy Cashback
Feed-in tariff "killing off" burgeoning UK small turbine industry
RenewableUK says inconsistencies in tariff favour solar panels, which takes microgeneration business out of UK
Businesses short-changed by feed-in tariff incentive scheme
Experts hail "world-leading" incentives for domestic renewables, but warn business installations could be left behind
Clean Energy Cashback - The Reaction
The government today announced the feed-in tariffs available under its imminent Clean Energy Cashback scheme - here the industry reacts
Feed-in tariffs unveiled to mixed response from renewables industry
Experts warn cashback scheme will provide a boost to domestic renewables, but offers "little or no extra incentive" for businesses
Pre Budget Report: green highlights at a glance
BusinessGreen.com pulls out the most significant green business announcements from today's Pre Budget Report
Chancellor cranks up support for low-carbon businesses
Carbon capture, electric cars and green homes among the winners as Darling promises to help create "high paid, high skill" green jobs
Renewable energy "could provide 6 per cent of UK's needs by 2020"
Friends of the Earth says solar panels and wind turbines could proliferate if government improves the incentive
Renewables industry hails end to planning red tape
Experts predict extension of permitted development rights will remove one of the main barriers to adoption for onsite renewables
Tariff proposals threaten to dampen firms' renewables ambitions
Industry warns that the government's Clean Energy Cashback scheme does little to boost the economic case for onsite renewable energy
Green lobby calls for higher returns on investment in clean energy projects
Adding 10p per kilowatt hour (kwh) to the 36 pence proposed for 'clean energy cashback' scheme would create 30,000 jobs