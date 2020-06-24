Clean Development Mechanism
Five reasons Development Banks hold the key to renewable energy investment boom
New Climate Economy report sets out how Multilateral Development Banks have a crucial role to play in mobilising clean energy investment
UN seeks carbon offset market boost with new "Climate Neutral Now" initiative
Microsoft, Sony, Adidas and Marks & Spencer amongst businesses backing new Climate Neutral Now initiative
UN launches new climate finance centre in Thailand
International organisation opens its fifth hub for promoting financing of clean energy projects in developing countries
World Bank's first carbon credit auction shifts 8.7 million tons of methane reductions
Auction of price guarantees for methane reduction efforts raises funds for projects in emerging markets
UN promises "bold response" to stalled carbon offset scheme
Clean Development Mechanism blames unambitious national emissions reduction policies after number of project submissions falls in 2013
UN carbon trading office to open in Colombia
Bogotá centre aims to increase the region's participation in the Clean Development Mechanism
UN carbon offset scheme cruises to the Caribbean
New centre in Grenada aims to expand Clean Development Mechanism schemes in the region
Global carbon market volume set to rise 14 per cent
Price volatility and credits coming onto the market driving high number of trades, but confidence in Clean Development Mechanism is ebbing away
Clean Development Mechanism passes small-scale project milestone
Over 100 groups of micro carbon-cutting schemes now accredited by UN's offsetting programme
Corporate giants demand EU carbon market action
More than 30 companies urge MEPs to approve plan to boost prices in the EU emissions trading scheme ahead of key vote
CDM clocks up 6,000th carbon offsetting project
Vietnamese wind farm takes UN's under-fire Clean Development Mechanism past latest milestone
Doha: Kyoto extension unlikely to rescue carbon price
Analysts say new commitment period is insufficient to tackle lack of demand for carbon credits
Expand carbon market participation at Doha, urges trade body
Emissions trading body argues that encouraging countries to participate in Clean Development Mechanism would help reduce glut of credits
UN touts Clean Development Mechanism success
Much criticised carbon trading scheme has delivered $215bn of investment in emission-cutting projects since 2006
CDM reaches 5,000th carbon-cutting project milestone
Wind farm in Dominican Republic takes UN's troubled carbon trading platform to latest landmark
Investment in UN's carbon scheme to 'dry up' as prices plunge
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon predicts value of CERs will drop to €0.50 by the end of the decade as oversupply bites
Kyoto carbon credit glut is far larger than expected, warn analysts
Surplus of over 16 billion tonnes of CO2 in first two Kyoto periods puts carbon targets at risk
Could businesses rescue the UN's carbon offset scheme?
Clean Development Mechanism "could collapse" without intervention from private sector, officials warn
Countries must move urgently to save "under threat" CDM offset scheme
Panel examining UN's Clean Development Mechanism calls on countries to up carbon-cutting efforts in bid to encourage investment
UN's CDM offset scheme issues one billionth carbon credit
Clean Development Mechanism reaches milestone, but analysts remain concerned over low-carbon credit prices and Kyoto uncertainty
Bangkok climate talks prep the ground for Doha
UNFCCC says informal talks made progress, despite fears Qatar summit is heading for deadlock
Wonderbag aims to heat up African carbon offset market
Carbon-credit generating slow-cooking device launches in Rwanda after bagging Unilever deal
UN 'help desk' to aid roll out of carbon offset projects
New service to help boost number of carbon offset projects undertaken in poorer countries
UN reports high demand for carbon-cutting loan scheme
42 projects in developing countries have applied for interest-free loans to support new Clean Development Mechanism projects