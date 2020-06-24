clean cold
SDG7: Behind the scenes of an energy efficiency giant
Danish engineering firm Danfoss is working to save energy at every level of its business
M&S teams up with Dearman to take the climate heat out of chilled deliveries
Dearman's clean cold technology will be trialled by M&S to see if it could be suitable for nationwide use
A fridge too far? How to keep cool without heating up the planet
The head of the UN environment programme joins with Arçelik AŞ CEO and MABE CEO to argue for a rapid roll out of clean cold technology
Sainsbury's powers up Formula One technology to banish shopping shivers
Aerofoil technology will use less energy to chill supermarket fridges while keeping aisles warmer for browsing customers
Aldi targets greener groceries with natural refrigerant rollout for UK stores
Supermarket retailer installing CO2-based refrigeration technology across all its UK stores in a bid to cut warming impact