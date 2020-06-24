Clean and Cool Mission
The future's bright, the future's green: Clean tech innovators pitch for low carbon shift
14 green start-ups pitched a raft of exciting clean tech ideas to a host of investors at yesterday's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum: Two weeks left to register
Second annual clean tech showcase event aims to bring together technology innovators and green investors
Breathing new life into waste batteries
Clean + Cool 2017 Mission alumni Aceleron is collecting old lithium batteries from cars and laptops and reprocessing them to deliver low cost energy storage capacity
Clean + Cool competition seeks green start-ups for Silicon Valley mission
Up to 20 UK clean tech firms being sought by Clean + Cool and Innovate UK to pitch to San Francisco venture capitalists in June
Embracing, not evading, clean tech innovation
Libertine FPE's Sam Cockerill dismisses recent reports claiming innovation is 'overrated'
UK green start-ups attract more than £550m investment following US trade missions
Clean and Cool reveals 16 companies to take part in latest mission to San Fransisco
Technology Strategy Board reveals plan for smarter grid funding push
New funding competition and catapult centre planned to support the development of emerging energy system technologies
DECC prepares to launch next wave of energy entrepreneur funding
Latest phase of £35m programme to support early stage clean tech firms to kick off in the New Year
Straw Fuels aims to fire up biomass opportunity
UK firm reveals how waste straw offers sustainable alternative to our wood-burning habits
Magnifye highlights the attraction of next-generation magnets
Cambridge University spin out touts huge efficiency gains on offer from 10-fold increase in magnet's power
Vantage Power hails hybrid bus opportunity
UK start-up prepares to unveil retrofit technology capable of slashing emissions from old buses by 40 per cent
From Royal trains to jet planes - Green Fuels prepares for take-off
UK biofuel pioneer seeks fresh funding to build new distribution and jet biofuel business model
Top 10 tips for pitching to green investors
Clean tech start-ups need to attract funding, but what are investors looking for?
Clean and Cool Mission Colorado declares "the British are coming"
Sixteen UK clean tech firms announced to lead US trade mission to Colorado clean tech hub
Clean tech partnerships and the changing face of capitalism
The green economy is showing that the days of unfettered competition are numbered, successful firms know how to play well with others
EnergyDeck to take energy management to the masses with free software
UK start-up boosts functionality of free environmental management software package
MuckBuster brings "waste-to-energy in a shipping container" to a canteen near you
SEaB Energy reveals plan to take anaerobic digestion technology to schools, hospitals, offices and factories
Solar glass breakthrough promises to turn skyscrapers into power stations
Oxford Photovoltaics reveals plan to raise £3.5m in funding to make solar glass a reality
Do you celebrate your clean tech awesomeness?
It is time to stop apologising, green firms need to realise they are cool
Naked Energy lays bare global expansion plans
UK start-up seeks up to $15m investment to drive accelerated rollout of ultra-efficient solar panel technology
Whitefox reveals cunning plan to slash the cost of ethanol
UK firm prepares to launch funding round to help accelerate rollout of ultra-efficient biofuel production technology
G-Volution: Why two fuels are better than one
UK firm seeking investment to accelerate rollout of unique HGV technology that mixes diesel with green fuels
The guide to clean tech pitching - in 140 characters or less
If you can't explain your clean technology in a tweet you are going to struggle to attract investors