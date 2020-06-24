Clean Air Act
'Little evidence' of bold action: MPs again slam government air quality efforts
Government response to joint committee report on air quality fails to allay MPs' concerns over public health impact of air pollution
EPA ruling clears runway for US action on aviation emissions
US Environmental Protection Agency confirms greenhouse gas emissions from aeroplanes pose environmental threat, paving the way for federal limits on pollution
Volkswagen to recall emissions-rigged cars from next year
News comes as MEPs ask Industry Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska to clarify if emissions rigging has taken place in Europe
VW chief apologises for 'breaking public trust' over emissions data scandal
Volkswagen faces $18bn in fines after US regulators found thousands of cars giving false data on emissions
EPA intensifies US smog crack down
Obama administration continues green push with new proposals to strengthen air quality standards through the Clean Air Act
Kia and Hyundai agree $100m fine for US Clean Air Act violation
Car makers agree sum to resolve legal claim from EPA that they understated emissions data for some 2012 and 2013 models
EPA sets out revised carbon emission rules for power plants
New regulations based on US Clean Air Act welcomed by green groups but strongly criticised by coal industry
A perfect storm for the pollution problem
There is a 'perfect storm' building as the capital's air pollution problems mount, warns Simon Birkett, founder and director of Clean Air in London
London's mayoral candidates urged to tackle pollution
Clean Air in London launches election manifesto as TfL announces plan to retrofit more than 1,000 buses to reduce PM10 and NOx
EPA promises power plant emissions standards by 2012
New US standards that would effectively ban the most polluting power plants and oil refineries to be announced next year
Capitol Hill climate bill battle to resume this week
Vote expected on Thursday on Murkowski's plan to strip the EPA of its right to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
Virginia and Alabama crank up legal pressure on EPA carbon ruling
Virginia attorney general says EPA's ruling that carbon emissions threaten human health was based on "questionable scientific reports" and "falsified data "
Texas joins flurry of lawsuits challenging EPA carbon ruling
More bad news for Obama administration's climate change strategy as state governor and coalition of trade groups launch legal action against EPA's right to regulate emissions
Chamber of Commerce launches legal challenge to US carbon rules
Chamber files suit against EPA ruling that it can legislate against carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act
Senators propose cap and trade on power station pollutants
Sulphur and nitrogen targeted by Clean Air Amendments
EPA launches New Year crackdown on chemicals and pollutants
Four new chemical groups named as Chemicals of Concern, as EPA also announces new rules to ensure polluters pay to clean up their mess
Groundbreaking greenhouse gas ruling gives Obama Copenhagen boost
Landmark ruling strengthens president's ability to deliver climate change deals in both Washington and Copenhagen
EPA proposes permits for large polluters
Large permitting producers to account for their greenhouse gas emissions
US carbon intensive facilities to begin collecting emissions data Jan 1
New EPA rules will require around 10,000 heavy polluters to report on their 2010 greenhouse gas emissions
EPA leads crackdown on dirty ships
Tough new air pollution standards will require ships in US waters to cut nitrogen oxide emissions by 80 per cent
EPA edges closer to carbon endangerment finding
Landmark ruling on whether carbon emissions can be regulated under the Clean Air Act could be just weeks away
White House stokes up anti-regulation movement
Bush administration's bonfire of green laws continues with attempt to whip up opposition to proposed extension of the Clean Air Act to cover carbon
EPA coal ruling reignites CO2 regulation row
Appeals board withholds permit for new coal-fired power plant in Utah, raising prospect of future curbs on new coal plants under Clean Air Act
Legal decision paves way for tighter US air-quality rules
Court of Appeal blocks Environmental Protection Agency attempt to limit individual states' ability to set air pollution rules