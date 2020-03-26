Clean 200
Clean200: Green corporates resilient amid market jitters, rankings show
Clean200 list shows continued strong performance of world's largest green companies against stock market benchmarks
World's cleanest firms enjoy solid growth, even as tariff wars start to bite
Stock value of Clean200 list, which ranks firms according to their clean energy revenues, falls behind fossil fuel benchmark due to solar tariffs and a surge in oil prices
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
Siemens tops Clean 200 as Chinese firms dominate rankings
China playing leading role in corporate clean energy landscape with almost the double number of US companies in latest rankings