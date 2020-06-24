Claire Perry
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
COP26: Labour hints it would replace Claire Perry O'Neill as UN Climate Summit President
EXCLUSIVE: Claire Perry O'Neill likely to be replaced as COP26 President under a Labour or Lib Dem government
'A year of action': COP President Claire Perry O'Neill talks up plans for 2020
UN climate talks in Glasgow will be an 'everyone in' COP, Claire Perry O'Neill tells BusinessGreen Leaders Summit
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit 2019 - Live Blog
Catch up on all the latest news from BusinessGreen's summit taking place today in London
Kwasi Kwarteng: A 'no-deal' Brexit will not compromise net zero
EXCLUSIVE: Energy and Clean Growth Minister claims a no-deal Brexit will 'not in any way' be compromised by Brexit and insists government shares XR concerns - even if the Prime Minister did call them 'crusties'
Claire Perry to stand down at next election
BREAKING: Potential COP26 President and Conservative MP for Devizes announces she won't be seeking re-selection as Tory candidate at the next election
'Preparing to rise to this challenge': Claire Perry hails potential of COP26 to deliver 'cooperative and ambitious action'
As UK steps up efforts to secure COP26 Summit for Glasgow, prospective Summit President Claire Perry offers her first take on what is at stake
Glasgow is UK's choice to host COP26 UN climate summit
If UK and Italian joint proposal to host COP26 succeeds, crunch UN Summit will be held in Glasgow in late 2020
Claire Perry appointed COP26 President in major Cabinet reshuffle
Former Energy and Clean Growth Minister appointed COP26 President, as Greg Clark leaves BEIS and and Michael Gove exits Defra
Claire Perry takes ministerial leave of absence
Family illness means Universities Minister Chris Skidmore will temporarily take over climate brief
Green gas milestone: One million UK homes now supplied with biomethane
There has been a surge in number of UK homes being supplied with gas from farm and food waste, according to latest data from the Green Gas Certification Scheme
Government to Greta: We must continue to show climate action is a 'win-win'
Claire Perry defends government's decision to champion decarbonisation progress to date and confirms new Green Great Britain Week
UK appoints consortium to help emerging economies calculate low carbon pathways
Mott MacDonald, Ricardo Energy & Environment, Climact, and Imperial College to help expand International 2050 Calculator programme
Extinction Rebellion vows to target Tube network, as climate protestors step up 'economic disruption'
Mayor Sadiq Khan says he 'shares the passion' of those protesting, but warns action against public transport 'damages the cause of all of us who want to tackle climate change'
Are UK landlords falling foul of energy efficiency rules going unpunished?
As tighter Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) come into force, there are widespread concerns the rules are not being properly policed
Carbon capture: Shell, BP, Tata Steel, and Drax join £1m UK advisory group
The CCUS Advisory Group, backed by £1m of funding, includes representatives from Shell, BP, Tata Steel, Drax, and National Grid
Climate strikes: Are schoolchildren finally opening politicians' ears to the case for climate action?
A survey shows more than half of the British public support today's school strikes for climate action, while leading government figures have now also given the protests their blessing
First East Anglia, then the World
RenewableUK's Emma Pinchbeck reflects on a world-changing week for offshore wind
Offshore Wind Sector Deal: 'Green collar jobs' set to more than triple by 2030
Government to announce new goal to drastically expand offshore wind employment and ensure at least a third of new jobs are taken by women
'Policies failed': CCC issues quietly damning assessment of UK climate policy progress
In advising the government not to carry forward surplus carbon emissions into the UK's next budget period, the CCC has warned the government's decarbonisation policies are behind schedule
'Urgent priority': Major rethink required to spur green gas investment
Conservative think tank Bright Blue calls for more funding and regulatory incentives to drive investment in green gas for heating UK homes
'World-first': Drax BECCS pilot begins capturing carbon emissions
C-Capture says its technology is now trapping one tonne of CO2 each day from the Drax power plant in Yorkshire
Are you ready? UK firms urged to prepare for new green reporting rules
Government advises more than 11,000 UK companies to prepare for new reporting rules on energy use, emissions, and efficiency measures which will apply from April
UK launches network of 'City Climate Commissions'
City climate commissions in Edinburgh, Belfast, and Leeds are set to co-ordinate local climate action between businesses, the public sector, and civil society