Circular Inc.

eBay and British Fashion Council unveil winners from circular fashion fund

Recycling

eBay and British Fashion Council unveil winners from circular fashion fund

Self-growing shoes, clothing dyes made from food waste, and clothing traceability QR codes among winners from £100,000 Circular Fashion Innovators Fund

clock 22 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

NatWest Group becomes first UK bank to secure Science Based Target approval

21 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

RWE and Harbour Energy team up to explore gas CCS plans

21 December 2022 • 3 min read
03

Government confirms renewables windfall tax plan, delays business support decision

21 December 2022 • 5 min read
04

Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

21 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

COP15 in Montreal: What does the landmark biodiversity conference mean for business?

21 December 2022 • 19 min read