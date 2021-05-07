ADVERTISEMENT

Church of Scotland

Macquarie eyes coal exit by 2024 as bank ramps up green investment plans

Investment

Macquarie eyes coal exit by 2024 as bank ramps up green investment plans

Macquarie, Asian Development Bank, and Church of Scotland all strengthen their restrictions on fossil fuel investments

clock 07 May 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Super Thursday: Green Party heralds early gains in local council elections

07 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Supercharging adoption of sustainable solutions': Top brands sign up to 100+ Accelerator green supply chain programme

04 May 2021 • 2 min read
03

EU carbon price breaches record €50 per tonne mark

04 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

Circular economy: Ikea kicks off furniture buy back business nationwide

05 May 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Critical to the UK's carbon strategy': Conservationists call for national 'blue carbon' strategy

04 May 2021 • 2 min read