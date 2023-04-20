Christian

No faith in fossil fuels: Global Christian groups call for mass divestment from oil and gas assets

Faith groups from six countries announce 31 divestment commitments, as grassroots campaigners call on investors to follow suit

clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
'We lament this great injustice': 450 UK church leaders slam Cumbria coal mine plans

Government faces mounting pressure to reverse controversial decision to approve UK's first new coal mine in decades

clock 14 December 2022 • 5 min read
