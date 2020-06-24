Chevrolet Volt
General Motors calls on Congress to rev up climate action
Climate Declaration secures 40th corporate signatory, as auto giant calls on Washington to deliver ambitious environmental policy
Norfolk Fire Service heats up demand for Chevrolet Volt
Fire Service joins Ambulance Service in trialling use of plug-in hybrid
RED driving school hails first green pass
Hull teenager uses Vauxhall Ampera to become UK's first learner driver to pass the practical test in an electric car
GM's Chevy Spark targets affordable electric car market
New model will go on sale in the US next year with a price tag of less than $25,000
Cadillac to start making ELR plug-in hybrid in late 2013
Company exec reveals GM luxury subsidiary's first plug-in hybrid electric car will hit forecourts soon after
Zipcar signs up Vauxhall Ampera to car sharing scheme
Members in Camden, Croydon, Islington, Wandsworth and Westminster can reserve the plug-in hybrid from today
Vauxhall predicts Ampera will boost electric car sales
New model arrives in showrooms with the intention of ending fears over 'range anxiety' due to limited battery life
Ampera orders race past 7,000 mark
Plug-in hybrid well on track to achieving sales target of 10,000 for 2012
Green light for low-carbon cars at Geneva motorshow
Raft of electric and hybrid vehicles on show, including first mass-produced plug-in 4WD and an all-electric minibus
Vauxhall opens Ampera order books
Three versions of the plug-in hybrid should be in showrooms by May, but production may be cut if sales are slow
Volt fire investigation to conclude soon after GM offers fix
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reportedly happy after manufacturer promises to strengthen car's battery casing
2012: This time it really will be the year of the electric car
New plug-in hybrid models, battery leasing and more charge points mean the UK is primed for an EV explosion, says Will Nichols
Fisker hails good Karma repairs after battery fire fears
Majority of firm's plug-in hybrids have been repaired after fears battery leaks could cause fires sparked recall
Toyota opens order book for plug-in Prius
Range-extended hybrid will be priced lower than Nissan Leaf and Ampera/Volt in most markets
Second Chevy Volt fire sparks official investigation
Safety administrators to examine lithium ion battery packs after another plug-in hybrid catches fire during crash testing
US authorities investigating after Chevy Volt catches fire
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks for more information from manufacturer after cause of fire remains a mystery
The Top 10 Green Cars
Green-Car-Guide runs down the cars offering the highest miles per gallon and the lowest emissions
Chevrolet Spark to be General Motors' first all-electric car
Plug-in version of minicar popular in China and India will go on sale in 2013
Toyota prices plug-in Prius hybrid to take on Ampera
Prius will be about £3,000 cheaper than its range-extended rival when both go on sale in early 2012
General Motors and LG team up to boost electric car development
Two companies to build on supply deal that saw LG provide batteries for Volt plug-in hybrid
Vauxhall Ampera drives into rental market
Company teams up with Europcar to provide the range-extended electric cars across Europe by 2012
Ford to take on Volt with plug-in C-MAX
New Energi model will go on sale in the US and Canada next year with a 500-mile extended range
Volt and Leaf charge through safety tests with flying colours
Electric vehicles awarded highest possible rating after crash tests in US
Chevrolet steps up US Volt rollout
Company's flagship electric car to be available in all 50 states by end of 2011