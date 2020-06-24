Chamber of Commerce
'Urgency cannot be ignored': UK businesses call for 'clear plan' to achieve SDGs
CBI and International Chamber of Commerce join forces to step up calls for new investment and policies to deliver on SDGs and tackle climate change
Business groups call for 'leaner, cleaner manufacturing' to boost UK's flagging productivity
Chamber of Commerce, TUC and Cambridge University's Institute of Manufacturing back Green Alliance report calling for a more resource-efficient manufacturing strategy
Skanska quits US Chamber of Commerce over anti-LEED lobbying
Construction giant attacks business group's support of initiative it fears would ban the future use of the green standard by public buildings
Republicans to unveil second bill targeting EPA carbon rules
House bill will aim to overturn EPA ruling allowing watchdog to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
Chamber of Commerce escalates legal challenge to EPA emissions ruling
Business group launches fresh lawsuit targeting the EPA's right to regulate carbon emissions
Chamber of Commerce launches legal challenge to US carbon rules
Chamber files suit against EPA ruling that it can legislate against carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act
Democrats rally to defend climate bill and EPA ruling
Row over US climate change legislation heats up as Republican Senator attempts to block EPA's right to regulate carbon emissions
Chamber of Commerce falls victim to climate bill hoax
Yes Men group calls spoof press conference to highlight business group's opposition to climate legislation
Chu revels in Chamber climate change row
Energy secretary praises firms that have quit US Chamber of Commerce in protest at its opposition to climate legislation
Apple latest to quit US Chamber of Commerce in climate row
IT giant "frustrated" by trade group's opposition to climate legislation
Nike reported to be quitting Chamber of Commerce post over climate controversy
As Exelon becomes the latest energy firm to quit the business group over its anti-climate legislation stance, pressure mounts on Nike to follow suit
California utility quits US Chamber of Commerce over climate-sceptic stance
Pacific Gas and Electric tears up its membership after recent Chamber of Commerce moves to put climate science "on trial"
Duke leaves coal group over anti-climate bill stance
US energy giant quits coal lobby group embroiled in anti-Waxman-markey bill forged letters scandal
EPA signals carbon regulations could be introduced within months
Head of US watchdog says agency is poised to formally adopt controversial " endangerment finding"
US Chamber of Commerce seeks "Scopes trial" on climate change
Business group calls for public hearing on evidence for man-made climate change as it seeks to undermine proposed carbon legislation