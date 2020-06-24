Certified Emission Reduction
Aluminium organisations strike deal to hammer out green production standards
Industry signs deal to develop set of common standards on the sustainable production, use and recycling of aluminium
AXA to certify three-quarters of property assets by 2030
Leading real estate manager says certification will boost its reputation as well as benefit investors
Number of businesses with ISO 14001 soars to 300,000
IEMA welcomes latest data on popular environmental management standard
UN promises "bold response" to stalled carbon offset scheme
Clean Development Mechanism blames unambitious national emissions reduction policies after number of project submissions falls in 2013
UN carbon trading office to open in Colombia
Bogotá centre aims to increase the region's participation in the Clean Development Mechanism
UN carbon offset scheme cruises to the Caribbean
New centre in Grenada aims to expand Clean Development Mechanism schemes in the region
How a new carbon standard seeks to benefit women worldwide
Newly launched Women's Carbon Standard promises to combine environmental benefits with improvements to women's lives
Clean Development Mechanism passes small-scale project milestone
Over 100 groups of micro carbon-cutting schemes now accredited by UN's offsetting programme
CDM reaches 5,000th carbon-cutting project milestone
Wind farm in Dominican Republic takes UN's troubled carbon trading platform to latest landmark
Investment in UN's carbon scheme to 'dry up' as prices plunge
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon predicts value of CERs will drop to €0.50 by the end of the decade as oversupply bites
Could businesses rescue the UN's carbon offset scheme?
Clean Development Mechanism "could collapse" without intervention from private sector, officials warn
Countries must move urgently to save "under threat" CDM offset scheme
Panel examining UN's Clean Development Mechanism calls on countries to up carbon-cutting efforts in bid to encourage investment
Carbon prices plunge yet again amid backloading delay rumours
Speculation that measures designed to tackle oversupply will be delayed until late August could drive prices below €6, analysts say
UN reports high demand for carbon-cutting loan scheme
42 projects in developing countries have applied for interest-free loans to support new Clean Development Mechanism projects
Companies rush to surrender industrial gas credits before ban
Credits derived from HFC and adipic acid projects made up 84 per cent of all CERs handed in last year
Carbon cutting projects to qualify for UN-backed interest-free loans
UNFCCC unveils scheme to help fund green projects in the world's least developed countries
UN carbon offsets hit record low amidst fears over "grey" credits
Analysts warn prices are likely to remain in doldrums for 12 months as certified emission reduction credits reach €3.32 a tonne
CDP hails increase in Irish emissions reporting
More companies than ever are disclosing carbon emissions data despite tough economic backdrop
We need a Google for emissions reporting
Businesses must understand what data sources exist and which are the most useful, says Craig Simmons of Best Foot Forward
"Pull their finger out" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
Ofgem tells suppliers to step up household carbon savings
Energy companies have cut 197 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, but must reach government target of 293 million by December 2012
Carbon snaps back after falling to two-year low
CER market continues recent volatility with dip below €10 mark before strong recovery
UN mulls over tax on industrial gas credits
Levy to curb excessive profits among several tax options being considered by UN, along with banning credits from new HFC-23 facilities
Firms failing to verify sustainability claims
Report reveals just 66 of UK's 350 largest companies independently assure their sustainability reports