Ceres Power
Bosch snaps up £9m stake in UK fuel cell firm Ceres Power
German electronics giant takes four per cent stake in UK developer Ceres Power in support of plans to scale up development and production of fuel cell technology
Getting boards on board with sustainability
Veena Ramani, senior director at Ceres, considers how sustainability officers can better raise environmental issues in the boardroom
Record proxy season as shareholders crank up climate demands
US shareholders have filed more than 100 climate and energy-related resolutions this year
Climate change shareholder actions hit record high
Number of climate-related resolutions soar as investors praise SEC's new guidance on carbon risks
How to undertake a climate risk assessment
BusinessGreen.com casts its eye over the advice that is available to help firms measure their climate risk profile
Investors urge companies to come clean over water risks
New report warns companies operating in water-intensive industries are providing little or no data on drought risks
Landmark SEC ruling calls on firms to disclose climate impacts
New interpretive guidance increases pressure on companies to include assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities in annual reports
Investors step up calls for carbon legislation
Group representing $13 trillion worth of assets urges leaders to accelerate the rollout of low carbon policies
Global investment portfolios filled with "hidden" climate risks
Survey finds asset managers are largely ignoring the potential impact of long term climate risks on their investment portfolios
World's largest firms issue last-ditch call for Copenhagen deal
More than 1,000 firms employing more than 20 million people issue statement arguing that a robust Copenhagen agreement makes business sense
Investors step up calls for SEC climate risk reporting guidance
Petition argues climate change represents "material risk" and as such watchdog should force firms to report on climate risks
US climate bill to boost economy by $111bn
As row over climate change legislation continues to rage, new study argues low-carbon policies will deliver huge windfall to US economy
New ruling opens door for increased shareholder activism on climate
SEC ruling to make it easier for shareholders to force businesses to undertake climate risk assessments
Leading US companies descend on DC to urge Senate action on climate bill
Representatives of over 150 of America's largest firms step up campaign in favour of US climate legislation
World's largest investors demand global climate deal
Group of investors with assets worth more than $13 trillion call for robust Copenhagen deal
Shareholders crank up demand for climate change action
Record proxy season sees 68 climate change-related shareholder resolutions filed, almost half of which proved successful
Investors demand inclusion of carbon data in SEC filings
Reports argue institutional investors do not have access to enough climate change data in company reports for them to do their fiduciary duty
Sustainable shareholders crank up pressure on corporate America
Chevron and Home Depot latest to face environment-related shareholder resolutions during record proxy season
Obama urged to address America's climate-threatened coasts
Coalition of investors, insurers, government officials and green groups demand urgent action to mitigate coastal flooding risks
Insurers seize climate change opportunity with over 600 new products
Report finds number of new climate change and low carbon related insurance offerings doubled last year
Businesses urged to "wake up" to water risks
Major new investor study warns wide range of industries already facing disruption as a result of water shortages
Investor groups point finger at "Climate Laggards": Exxon, GM and Others
US investor group names and shames those firms consistently obstructing climate change related shareholder resolutions
IBM tops climate change governance league table
Report claims IT sector is leading in adoption of climate change reporting best practices, but overall progress remains patchy
New business group to flex muscles in call for tougher climate rules
Nike, Starbucks, Levi Strauss, Sun Microsystems and Timberland join with investors to lobby for improved climate policy