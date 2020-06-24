Caroline Flint
Caroline Flint stands down from Shadow Energy and Climate Change post
Flint issues statement declaring that after 'careful consideration' she has decided to step down from the front bench following Corbyn victory
Labour launches green manifesto nine years after Cameron hugged husky
Party promises to establish energy efficiency as national infrastructure priority, and make UK energy supply virtually carbon free by 2030
Labour pledges green premium bond windfall if they win
Chance to benefit the environment and provide an attractive financial return offered by shadow energy secretary
Caroline Flint predicts 'clean energy industrial revolution'
Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary says Labour has policies to transform UK to a low carbon economy
Caroline Flint promises 'step change' in approach to energy efficiency, but downplays hopes of infrastructure funding boost
Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary says Labour would get more 'bang for buck' from current energy efficiency funding, as she admits additional infrastructure funding has not yet been committed
10 things we've learnt from Labour's energy efficiency green paper
Labour wants to drastically reform the UK's energy efficiency strategy, but will its plans work?
Labour to beef up plans to make five million homes more energy efficient
Opposition to publish much-trailed energy efficiency green paper, detailing plans for half a million energy reports and new interest free loans
Caroline Flint: "Be in no doubt, Labour will make saving energy a national infrastructure priority"
Shadow Energy and Climate Change Secretary speech to Labour Party Conference - in full
Is Ed Miliband poised to put green action at the heart of his economic plan?
Reports suggest Labour leader will put green commitments at the centre of his keynote speech later today
From air pollution crisis to ending badger culls, Labour to promise environmental action
Labour's shadow energy and environment teams will today announce new measures to improve air quality and tackle fuel poverty
Labour energy efficiency strategy - at a glance
Free home energy reports, interest-free loans, and upgrades for fuel poor households to form centrepiece of Labour energy strategy
DECC report reveals how renewables investment is dominating the energy market
As the government announces new business energy efficiency programme, report reveals investment in clean energy is an order of magnitude larger than anticipated shale gas spending
Flint: Climate change is a threat to our national security
Caroline Flint speech to the CBI Energy Conference - in full
Labour promises to prioritise green gas revolution
Flint: "There are no technical or safety barriers to delivering green gas which cannot be overcome"
Caroline Flint speech to the Gas Industry Awards
"I agree entirely that what this country would benefit from is a long-term consensus on energy efficiency - But I cannot sign up to a consensus of mediocrity"
Labour accuses government of leaving 54,000 homes out in the cold following ECO reforms
Freedom of Information requests reveal that local authorities have suspended or cancelled energy efficiency improvements for over 54,000 households
Labour calls on government to end zero-carbon homes "dithering and delay"
Ed Balls, Caroline Flint, and Jack Dromey write to Eric Pickles urging him to clarify government's stance on key green building policy
Busting the myths on energy companies
After Labour's attacks on the energy industry this week, Angela Knight, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, comes out fighting
Labour accuses coalition of leaving greenest government pledge in 'tatters'
Caroline Flint leads attack against government wavering on green economy, launches new collective purchasing programme
Labour reveals plan to switch off Ofgem
Opposition argues new energy regulator is needed with beefed up powers to tackle unfair price hikes
The green case for a fair energy market
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Labour's Caroline Flint explains how the Party's plans to abolish Ofgem would help drive green investment
Green businesses slam chancellor for 'meddling' with UK's low carbon future
Renewable energy firms back Lord Lawson's call for Chancellor to 'concentrate on his day job'
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012: Memories of the night
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012 took place in London, celebrating the achievements of businesses driving the sustainability agenda
Labour raises fears over Green Deal interest rates
As MPs prepare to vote on final Green Deal legislation, Opposition warns high interest rates could undermine attractiveness of the energy efficiency scheme