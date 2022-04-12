Carbon removals market

Tech giants launch $925m fund to shrink costs of carbon removal technologies

Offsets

Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies that scientists acknowledge will be critical to meeting climate goals

clock 12 April 2022 • 4 min read
